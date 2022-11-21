IHC adjourns hearing in Gill’s petition seeking quashment in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the hearing of Shahbaz Gill who filed a petition before the court against the sedition case registered against him by terming it as ‘malicious’ and requested the court to quash the said FIR.

The Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by Shahbaz Gill and deferred the hearing for indefinite period.

During the hearing, Justice Aamer asked that whether trial of this court has started and whether the Challan has been submitted before the court. He also inquired that has the trial court framed the charges in this case.

At this, the state council informed the IHC bench that the copies have been given and tomorrow the court would indict the accused.

Then, the IHC Chief Justice said to the petitioner’s counsel that the challan has been submitted to the court and therefore, they could approach the trial court. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for indefinite period.

In the petition, Gill stated that “malicious” case against him was filed by the police to show their “loyalty” to the incumbent government. He further stated that the case was filed only to “satisfy the political agenda of the government”.

The petitioner said that there is no option but to knock on the door of the high court to seek refuge from oppression. He added that the court should accept the petition for dismissing the case and declare the first information report (FIR) against him as null and void. TLTP