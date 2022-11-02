Sports

Pakistan aim to win 2nd successive ICC Women’s Championship series at home

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan are hoping to carry forward the winning momentum gained in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup as they take on Ireland in the first of the three ICC Women’s Championship ODIs here on November 4 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Ireland, on their maiden tour to Pakistan, will play three T20Is from 12 to 16 November at the same venue following the conclusion of the ODI series.

These ODIs will be Ireland and Pakistan’s second series in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. While Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in Karachi in June, Ireland lost all three matches to South Africa in Dublin in June.

The hosts enter the series on the back of a productive five-day pre-series camp, which included two intra-squad matches and intense training and practice sessions. Pakistan – who are number eight in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings are ready to make an impression in the 50-over format in familiar playing conditions. Meanwhile, Ireland occupy the ninth spot in the ODI rankings.

Pakistan enjoy an historic edge over the tourists in ODIs, having won 12 out of the 18 matches played between the two sides to date. The last time the two sides competed in One-Day Internationals was in February 2017 with Pakistan winning the match by 86 runs courtesy two wickets for 25 in 10 overs from left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof while said on Tuesday : “After a good performance in the recently concluded ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup, we are now focused on delivering our best in the ODI series which is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

“Our aim like other teams would be to get points from the series. We have good blend of experience and youth in our side and it is really good to see young players performing and helping the side to win.

“We are here to play a good game of cricket and we want fans to come to the stadium and support the team.”

Ireland captain Laura Delany said: “We are delighted to be here in Pakistan, it’s a pretty historical moment for an Irish cricket team to travel to Pakistan for the first time and we will relish the opportunity.

“The ODI series will be a competitive one as ICC Women’s Championship points will be up for grabs. We would like to go out there and put a really strong performance in the first game.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for the young girls to come to the stadium and get behind the Pakistan women’s team who have been incredibly successful for the last few years.”
The three matches will begin at 9:30am with the toss at 9:00am. The series will be live streamed on the PCB YouTube channel.

Pakistan ODI squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Umm-e-Hani
Ireland ODI squad: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell and Shauna Kavanagh.

Series Itinerary
4 November – First ODI
6 November – Second ODI
9 November – Third ODI
12 November – First T20I
14 November – Second T20I
16 November – Third T20I

Previous articleSuryakumar grabs top position for batters in ICC T20I Player Rankings
Next articleNorth Korea fires more than 20 missiles, one close to South
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Suryakumar grabs top position for batters in ICC T20I Player Rankings

ISLAMABAD: India’s Suryakumar Yadav has grabbed the top position for batters in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after smashing two half-centuries...
Read more
Sports

Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina

Fort Worth, United States: World number one Iga Swiatek opened her season-ending WTA Finals campaign Tuesday with a straight sets victory over Russia's eighth-ranked...
Read more
Sports

South Africa target fragile Pakistan confidence at T20 World Cup

MELBOURNE: South Africa's David Miller warned Wednesday they will look to "exploit" Pakistan's fragile confidence as they strive to seal a Twenty20 World Cup...
Read more
Sports

Buttler’s captaincy in NZ win ‘bodes well’ for England

PERTH: Jos Buttler delivered a real captain's performance in England's win over New Zealand at the T20 World Cup on Tuesday and bodes well...
Read more
Sports

Dravid says India will not get complacent against Bangladesh

MELBOURNE: India resume their bid for a T20 World Cup semi-final spot when they face Bangladesh on Wednesday and coach Rahul Dravid said there...
Read more
Sports

Punjab Tennis Academy signs MoU with LBTC New York for tennis promotion

LAHORE: The Punjab Tennis Academy has signed an MoU with Long Beach Tennis Centre (LBTC) New York to promote tennis and its players in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan asks Netherland to provide technical assistance in horticulture

Islamabad: Pakistan has asked the Netherlands to provide technical assistance in horticulture especially berries, vegetables, seed production, livestock and dairy sectors. The Federal Minister for...

Twitter bans over 54,000 accounts in India

North Korea fires more than 20 missiles, one close to South

Pakistan aim to win 2nd successive ICC Women’s Championship series at home

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.