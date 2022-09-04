CITY

GB chief secretary reviews rescue efforts in flood-hit areas

By Staff Report

GILGIT: Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, arrived in Chilas city of the picturesque region to assess first-hand the damage caused by historic floods, and to review the rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the Diamer district.

He was accompanied by Works, Home and Finance secretaries.

On the occasion, Diamer deputy commissioner briefed Wani about the damage and progress on the rehabilitation measures.

The official said the people hit by the floods have been provided food and relief goods.

Wani assured the victims of every possible assistance from the regional government to rehabilitate them and restore the damaged infrastructure.

In order to ensure effective utilisation of the resources, a team of Food and Information Technology secretaries with assistance from the Planning and Development Department and Finance divisions will visit Darel Valley and Tangir sub-divisions to verify the information shared by the respective departments.

“The flood victims were being compensated as per government policies,” said Wani.

PROGRESS

He also reviewed the progress on decisions he took during his previous visits to Diamer. These included the provision of quality human resource (HR) to schools and colleges and RHQ Hospital, Procurement of MRI machines, and provision of Rescue 1122 equipment.

Wani was delighted to see that 37 teachers have been appointed to augment the HR in schools. He was informed the health department posted six medical officers and two specialist doctors in the hospital.

Projects for the provision of missing facilities in schools and colleges are also at an advanced stage, in addition to the establishment of a new hostel to retain female instructors and doctors based in Chilas in their home city.

Meanwhile, his office said Wani took stern notice of the absence of field staff from peripheries. He directed the Finance secretary to investigate the matter and, if found guilty, penalise them as per law.

He also directed to pay death compensation of Rs1 million apiece to the heirs of the people who died in the floods.

Previous articleMajor flood-damaged infrastructure restored: PMO
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Major flood-damaged infrastructure restored: PMO

ISLAMABAD: Rebuilding of a number of highways, roads and bridges damaged in unprecedented floods had been completed whereas on the remaining sections, the work...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flood-born: Nothing but mud as mother, infant return to home

PESHAWAR: Swaddled tightly under the shelter of a donated tent, a newborn baby lays still amid the disorder all around. Her mother, Hajira Bibi, flits...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran stresses more dams, drainage system to avoid floods

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday visited flood-hit areas in Rojhan city of Rajanpur district and again reiterated the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM prods Discos to restore power supply on war-footing in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the administration is working on war-footing to restore electricity in flood-hit areas across the country. PM...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM reassures federal govt’s support to Sindh in relief, rescue efforts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of all-out support by the federal government in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fresh elections only solution to economic crisis: Imran Khan

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said that the only remedy to the economic crisis is conducting immediate, free and fair elections...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Eastern Australia areas hit by March storms under severe weather warnings

SYDNEY: Parts of eastern Australia were under severe weather and flood warnings, the country's weather forecaster said on Sunday, months after massive floods hit...

World Cup fans will only get beer outside stadiums

Obama: president, Nobel laureate, and now an Emmy winner

Epaper_22-09-04 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.