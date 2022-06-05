NATIONAL

Wildfire kills four of family in Shangla

By Anadolu Agency
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A massive fire raged through an high-altitude forest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, killing at least four people, officials and media reported.

The wildfire — the second that the country has suffered in less than two weeks — engulfed large swathes of forestland in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders neighboring Afghanistan.

Shangla Deputy Commissioner Zia ur-Rehman told reporters that the deceased included three women and a minor boy who were caught in wind-whipped blaze.

Their bodies were recovered and transferred to a local hospital.

Footage aired on broadcasters showing giant flames sweeping through the grass and trees as firefighters and local volunteers endeavored to put the fire out.

More teams are being sent to the site as firefighters are struggling to douse the flames due to the mountainous terrain of the affected area, said Rehman.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. However, Amanullah Khan, head of the district’s disaster management body, told reporters that several wildfires in recent years were the result of careless picnickers and locals who set bushes alight for cooking of other purposes.

A huge wildfire reportedly erupted after a group of picnickers set bushes on fire, decimating a pine nut forest in the southwestern Balochistan province late last month and killing three people.

Wildfire has also struck at least five other sites in the province, where firefighters backed by the army struggled to extinguish the blaze, which authorities said was fed by an ongoing dry spell and gusty winds.

Previous articleSwiatek surpasses Serena’s streak for second French Open title
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SVA role for ISI: Politicians of all hues equate move with ‘ceding civilian space’

ISLAMABAD: Political leaders, from across the divide, have reacted to the government move to notify the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA)...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi returns NAB, Election amendment bills for further consideration

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday returned back to the Prime Minister the bills seeking his nod to the Constitutional amendments in the NAB...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking wrong decisions: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Saturday said that the previous PTI government hatched a conspiracy against the country by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE: Pakistan Mulslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Rana Mashood on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

OPP launched as major platform for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) – a major new platform for academic access and public diplomacy for Pakistani students – was launched at the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Child among 4 of same family burnt in Shangla wildfire

SWAT: Four members of a same family burnt alive in a wildfire broke out on Friday night on a hill in Chakesar area of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

N. Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles: Seoul

SEOUL: North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast Sunday, South Korea's military said, a day after Seoul and Washington...

Epaper – June 5-2022 LHR

Epaper – June 5-2022 KHI

Epaper – June 5-2022 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.