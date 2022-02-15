Sports

Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga sidelined after positive Covid-19 test

By Reuters
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 11: Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka acknowledges the crowd during the T20 International Cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Sydney Cricket Ground on February 11, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Steven Markham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

COLOMBO: All rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will miss Sri Lanka’s third T20 international against Australia on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hasaranga has been placed in isolation and will not play when Sri Lanka take on the Australians at Manuka Oval in Canberra later in the day.

“The player was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test conducted this morning,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. “Hasaranga is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and is placed in isolation.”

Hasaranga is the third Sri Lankan to test positive since the start of the five-match tour, with Kusal Mendis and Binura Fernando already contracting the virus.

Australia hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

Reuters

