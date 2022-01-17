Sports

Pat Cummins wins hearts by holding champagne shower for Usman Khawaja

By Agencies
Australia's players celebrates with the trophy after defeating England on the third day of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match in Hobart on January 16, 2022. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Pat Cummins’ leadership qualities were on full display even after his side sealed a 4-0 Ashes series win on Sunday as he ensured Usman Khawaja, the first Muslim cricketer to play for Australia, was not showered by champagne amid the celebrations.

As his euphoric teammates started popping champagne bottles on the stage at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval, Khawaja stepped aside to avoid being sprayed with alcohol in keeping with his religious beliefs.

Cummins quickly noticed and asked his teammates to put aside the bottles and gestured for Khawaja to rejoin them on the dais.

Khawaja, who played the last two matches of the five-test series, returned to the stage and kneeled beside Cummins as the victorious side let out a roar posing for the cameras.

 

“Usman is obviously Muslim, so he doesn’t like the champagne being thrown,” Cummins, who also finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series victory over England, told reporters.

“I just made sure he got up there and no champagne was thrown.” Cummins’ “classy” gesture went viral on social media and was praised by fans as wells as former England cricketer Isa Guha.

 

“Good leader always looks after the team as a whole and respects everyone equally and @patcummins30 has shown to be that leader,” former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul said on Twitter.

 

One Twitter user said Cummins, in his first series as captain, was a “fantastic role model”. “Take a bow, Captain Cummins. Inclusive, respectful, decent and humble leadership,” the user wrote.

Playing his first test in 2-1/2 years, Khawaja smashed a hundred in each innings of the fourth match in Sydney batting in the middle order.

Opening the innings in Hobart, the left-hander scored six and 11 but still finished as the fifth highest scorer in the five-match series.

The Islamabad-born player was part of a Cricket Australia working group aimed at increasing diversity in the game.

Previous articleOne billion rupees allocated for minorities’ development fund: CM Buzdar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ashes in the bag, next challenge for Australia is to conquer Pakistan

Pat Cummins began his tenure as Australia's Test captain with an emphatic Ashes series triumph but the 28-year-old knows his team must succeed overseas,...
Read more
Sports

Kohli will have to give up his ego, says ex-captain Dev

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli needs to shed his ego to play under a new leader after giving up the Test captaincy, cricket icon Kapil...
Read more
Sports

No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic, says French Sports ministry

PARIS: Novak Djokovic could be barred from playing in the French Open as things stand now after the Sports Ministry said on Monday there...
Read more
Sports

Osaka overcomes stumble to make Australian Open second round

MELBOURNE: A nervous Naomi Osaka opened the defence of her Australian Open title with a hard-fought 6-3, 6-3 win against Colombia's Camila Osorio, but...
Read more
Sports

Australian bowlers destroy England again to win Ashes 4-0

Australia's fast bowlers ran through the English batting line-up to claim a comprehensive 146-run win in the fifth and final Ashes Test at Hobart...
Read more
Sports

Novak Djokovic ‘disappointed’ with losing deportation appeal

Novak Djokovic said he was disappointed that a court on Sunday dismissed his challenge to a deportation order and accepted his hopes of playing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

WCLA entrusted with conservation projects by Auqaf department

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has moved on to the conservation of religious sites throughout Punjab upon the directions of Government...

Punjab, GB CMs agree to further expand bilateral cooperation, promote inter-provincial harmony

Chinese lunar lander discovers water on moon

Kohli will have to give up his ego, says ex-captain Dev

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.