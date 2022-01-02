Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 will revive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme: Fawad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a presser in Karachi stated that the finance bill will likely pass by January 20 and the subsequent release of a $1b tranche by the IMF will stabilise the economy and the Pakistani rupee.

The minister stated that there was no rift within the government over the mini-budget, which will result in the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, with the passage of the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021.

Fawad hoped that along with the IMF, the bill will also pave the way for the release of money from other global money lending institutions that would play a key role in the economic revival. “With the release of the IMF tranche, our immediate worries will be over,” the minister stated.

While talking about the economy of the country, Chaudhry said that the Pakistani economy is on the mend and claimed that it would grow at a rate of five per cent during 2022. “We have revived the agri and industrial sectors,” he said, adding, “the economy is back on track [and] 2022 is the year of Pakistan’s prosperity.”

Talking about the economic growth, Fawad said 100 major companies of Pakistan, including that owned by PML-N leader Miftah Ismail, earned Rs929b in profits whereas the profits of media houses witnessed a 33 per cent increase. He said that the private sector was not increasing the salaries of their workers despite record profits and urged them to give their employees a pay raise amid these times of inflation. The information minister criticized the PML-N and PPP government for taking over Rs27 trillion in loans in 10 years. He said that the total debt of Pakistan rose from Rs6 trillion in 2008 to Rs27 trillion in 2018. According to Fawad, the PTI has returned $32 billion in loans and is expected to repay $55b. He further said that in the global market energy prices were showing a downward trend that would eventually translate into relief for the public. He further said that global food prices were also coming down, which would consequently ease inflation in Pakistan. As per the minister, there was hyperinflation in Pakistan because of the hike in global prices. He said Pakistan had to import ghee, cooking oil and pulses because the agriculture sector was ignored by previous governments. While talking about the return of Nawaz Sharif, the minister said that PM Imran Khan has directed the attorney-general of Pakistan (AGP) to ensure PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is brought back to the country. He went on to add that Shehbaz Sharif who had given a guarantee for the return of his brother should be asked by the court to bring him back. If Shehbaz fails to do so then he should be jailed for not complying with terms of the affidavit, he added. “However, [the] PTI has revived the sector over the past two years and we had five bumper crops this year,” he added. As a result of these bumper crops, farmers got Rs1,100 billion, the minister added. Following Fawad’s press conference in which he criticised PML-N’s leadership, the party’s secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal said that the PTI-led government is suffering from “Nawaz Sharif phobia.” “The government holds cabinet meetings only to discuss Nawaz Sharif, which shoes that it is suffering from Nawaz Sharif phobia,” he said. Iqbal went on to say that the New year will be the year of new elections as it is now time for the return of the government that came to power through the process of rigging. “It is time for Imran Niazi to be retired,” he said. Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that “Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad for treatment after seeking permission from the country’s judiciary.” “Nawaz will only return to Pakistan after the completion of his medical treatment upon the doctor’s advice,” she said, adding that of all the accusations levelled against Shahbaz Sharif, none have been proven so far. “Issuing statement against Nawaz and Shahbaz on a daily basis shows how panicked the government is,” Marriyum said. She went on to say that instead of telling the attorney general to ensure Nawaz’s return to Pakistan, the government should direct him to take action against those who steal wheat, sugar, electricity, gas, and medicines. “The government should instead direct the attorney general to take action against those involved in money laundering, corruption, and those who brought the curse of inflation upon the masses,” she said.

It is pertinent to note that earlier in the day, Fawad said that the health cards facility has become fully available in the Lahore division and in the next 45 days families across Punjab would be eligible for treatment up to Rs1 million annually as well.

He said that the health card facility was being implemented across Pakistan, except Sindh. He urged the Sindh chief minister to initiate this facility in the province along with the ration card that provides a 30pc subsidy on flour and pulses.

He further said that with this “revolutionary programme” the health expense of the public would no longer come out of their budget, rather the government would take the responsibility. Fawad said that under this initiative every citizen would be eligible for the medical facility without any discrimination.