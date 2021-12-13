NATIONAL

PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings against Maryam: Shahzad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is using delaying tactics for court hearings in cases against Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N was trying to get maximum time from the courts through audio and video tap dramas, he said while talking to a private television channel. Maryam is a convict and facing the court cases, he said.

Targeting the courts by PML-N, on different occasions would damage the image of the country, he said. He appealed the judiciary to take notice of such tactics being used by the PML-N.

