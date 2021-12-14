World

7.3-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, tsunami ‘possible’

By AFP

JAKARTA: A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, as monitors warned of the possibility of hazardous tsunami waves.

The USGS said the quake struck around 100 kilometres north of the town of Maumere at a depth of 18.5 kilometres (11 miles) in the Flores Sea at 0320 GMT.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said: “Hazardous waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 km (600 miles) of the quake epicentre.”

The USGS said the chance of casualties was low, while noting that “recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as tsunamis and landslides that might have contributed to losses”.

Indonesia experiences frequent quakes and volcanic eruptions due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Among Indonesia’s string of deadly quakes was a devastating 2004 9.1-magnitude tremor that struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.

The Boxing Day disaster was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

In 2018, a powerful quake shook the island of Lombok and several more tremors followed over the next couple of weeks, killing more than 550 people on the holiday island and neighbouring Sumbawa.

Later that year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

Previous articleEpaper – December 14 LHR 2021
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Xi, Putin to meet via video link on Wednesday

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday. At...
Read more
World

No democracy system applicable to all countries: joint statement

BEIJING: There does not exist any system of democracy or pattern of development that is applicable to all countries. And the key to evaluate...
Read more
World

Indian state oppression against free speech; 8 Indians booked for ‘offensive’ remarks about dead Indian CDS

Eight Indians have been arrested for making “offensive” social media posts about the death of the country's military chief in a helicopter crash, according...
Read more
World

Taxi for Vladimir: Putin says he drove cab after Soviet fall

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the collapse of the Soviet Union spelled the end of "historical Russia," revealing he drove a taxi...
Read more
World

Afghan Taliban seek world’s ‘mercy and compassion’ to help millions of Afghans in desperate need

Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers are committed in principle to education and jobs for girls and women, a marked departure from their previous time in...
Read more
Top Headlines

Israel PM meets crown prince on historic UAE visit

ABU DHABI: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Abu Dhabi's crown prince on Monday after becoming the first leader of the Jewish state to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings against Maryam: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is using delaying tactics for court...

Japan donates US$ 4.35m grant to support Polio Programme in Pakistan

CAA likely to recommence pilots’ licensing in February next

Gas shortage gives rise to sale of substandard cylinders

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.