Sports

DFA Zhob, Muslim Club Chaman qualify for Semi-Finals of Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup

By News Desk

QUETTA: DFA Zhob and Muslim Club Chaman have qualified for the Semi-Finals of the Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup 2021 by prevailing over the opposition in their respective Super 8 matches played at Ayub Stadium in Quetta.

DFA Zhob faced DFA Quetta United in the first match of the day, with both eying the coveted slot in the Semi-Finals. The teams seemed unstoppable in their pursuit of glory as both launched fierce attacks on opponent goalposts. At the same time, they defended their own goalposts with everything.

The match equilibrium kept shifting from one side to another, however; the entire allocated time remained uneventful. The match was then decided on penalty kicks, which again remained a close affair. DFA Quetta United scored six penalties; however, DFA Zhob outshined it by scoring 7 to book a spot in the semis.

The second match of the day and last of the Super 8 round was played between DFA Turbat and Muslim Club Chaman. The usual-looking match suddenly shifted gears when Wali Khan of Muslim Club Chaman sent the ball wheezing past the opponent goalkeeper in the 25th minute of the match.

It put Muslim Club Chaman firmly in the driving seat of the game which completely steered the match away by scoring back-to-back goals. Fareed of Muslim Club scored the second goal for its team in the 30th minute while Abdul Qadir scored the third in the 39th minute.

Muslim Club’s domination continued all across the second half as well. Hanif scored the 4th goal for his team in the 50th minute while Fareed returned for another goal in the 75th minute.

Fareed Fouji then sealed the fate of the opposition by scoring the 6th and last goal of the match to put his team through to the next big round. DFA Turbat couldn’t find its feet during the entire match against the formidable opposition and lost the match with the largest margin in the tournament.
Baloch Club Quetta and Quetta Zorawar Club have already qualified for the Semi Finals, which will be played on Wednesday, 24th November.

DFA Zhob will face Baloch Club Quetta at 2:30 PM while Muslim Club Chaman will play against Quetta Zorawar Club at 5:30 PM at Ayub Stadium Quetta. The winning teams will then fight it out in the Final for the title of Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup under floodlights at Ayub Stadium Quetta 2021 on Thursday, 25th November. Both Semi Finals and Final match will be broadcasted live from PTV Sports.

Previous articleSri Lanka spinners put Windies on the ropes in first test
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Sri Lanka spinners put Windies on the ropes in first test

GALLE, Sri Lanka: West Indies were on Monday in deep trouble in the first Test against Sri Lanka as they collapsed to 113 for...
Read more
Sports

Hope replaces Solozano as West Indies concussion substitute

GALLE: The West Indies were on Monday allowed to use Shai Hope as a concussion substitute for debutant batsman Jeremy Solozano, who was taken...
Read more
Sports

Team by team analysis of the Qatar Grand Prix

DOHA: Team by team analysis of Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, the 20th race of the 22-round Formula One world championship (listed in current order): MERCEDES...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam answeres most Googled questions about him

The 27-year-old skipper, Babar Azam recently answered most Googled questions about him, in a video recently shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Answering the...
Read more
Sports

Shaheen Afridi guilty of breaching ICC’s Code of Conduct, fined 15pc of his match fee

Shaheen Afridi has been fined 15% of his match fees for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh adds Parvez Hossain, Kamrul Islam in team for last T20

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has called in pace bowler Kamrul Islam Rabbi and batter Parvez Hossain Emon for the third and final match...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China questions ‘irresponsible’ U.S.-Australia-UK nuclear propulsion deal

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed serious concerns over a nuclear propulsion information sharing deal signed by the U.S., Australia and the...

Four killed, four injured in firing in Balochistan

K-pop kings BTS win Artist of the Year AMA in Asian first

Right to vote for Kashmir expatriates soon: Niazi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.