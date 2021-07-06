NATIONAL

IHC summons Zardari in New York apartment bail plea today

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday (today) over his pre-arrest bail application in a case pertaining to his alleged property that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has unearthed in New York.

The division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq passed the orders while hearing Zardari’s pre-arrest bail application after turning down his counsel’s Farooq H Naik plea seeking exemption to his client from appearance on medical grounds.

Responding to the court’s query, Farooq H Naek submitted that Zaradari was currently getting treatment in the hospital. However, the bench observed that if the court gives exemption to Naek’s client then it will become a precedent for others.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated a fresh inquiry against PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The corruption watchdog served him a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information and documents concerning the pricey apartment he allegedly owns in New York City to a combined investigation team (CIT).

Sources disclosed that according to the content of the notice, “This notice hinges around the property at the Belaire, 524 East 72nd Street, 37F, Manhattan, New York, United States,”.

It said an initial inquiry revealed that former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns the apartment, however, “this property does not figure out in the disclosures made by you in Pakistan”.

“Moreover, there appears to be no lawful remittances by you from Pakistan for the acquisition of the said property as well. In view thereof, you are requested to provide detailed answers to the enclosed questionnaire along with supporting information/documents concerning the subject apartment in New York City, United States,” the notice said.

Previous articlePresident cautions of 'unrest in India' if persecution of Muslims continues
TLTP

