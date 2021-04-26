NATIONAL

Roshan the camel brings books to homeschooling children in rural Pakistan

By Agencies

KARACHI: Plodding his way through the desert in Balochistan, Roshan the camel carries priceless cargo: books for children who can no longer go to school because of coronavirus lockdowns.

The school children, who live in remote villages where the streets are too narrow for vehicles, put on their best clothes and rush out to meet Roshan. They crowd around the animal shouting “the camel is here!”

The schools first closed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year, and have only opened sporadically since then, with around 50 million school-age children and university students told to continue their education from home.

It’s been especially difficult in places like Balochistan, where in many villages internet access is almost non-existent.

Raheema Jalal, a high school principal who founded the Camel Library project with her sister, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, says she started the library last August because she wanted children around her remote hometown to continue learning despite schools being closed.

The project is a collaboration with the Female Education Trust and Alif Laila Book Bus Society, two NGOs that have been running children’s library projects in the country for 36 years.

Roshan carries the books to four different villages in the district of Kech, visiting each village three times a week and staying for about two hours each time. Children borrow books and return them the next time Roshan visits.

“I like picture books, because when I look at the pictures and the photographs, I can understand the story better,” nine-year-old Ambareen Imran told Reuters.

Jalal hopes to continue and expand the project to cover more villages, but needs funding: around $118 a month is needed now each month for Roshan.

Murad Ali, Roshan’s owner, says he was taken aback when he was first contacted about the project, but thought camels were the sensible mode of transport. He enjoys the trips and seeing the happy children and still earns as much as he used to when he transported firewood.

Previous articleIndia’s coronavirus crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Complete lockdown imposed in Mardan for 7 days

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Sunday imposed a complete lockdown in Mardan for seven days due to the rise in coronavirus cases. Kamran Bangash,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Another U-Turn? Maryam wants Imran to complete five-year term

ISLAMABAD: In a major policy shift, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that she would like to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Read more
HEADLINES

Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched

The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan, U.S. Army General Scott Miller, on Sunday said an orderly withdrawal of foreign forces and the handing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fazl calls PDM summit session on April 29

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned a summit meeting of the alliance on April 29 in Islamabad. According to INP, estranged...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal demands PM Imran’s resignation over inflation in country

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday demanded the resignation of the prime minister once again, this time stating that PM...
Read more
HEADLINES

Work on CPEC western route in full swing: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that work on the CPEC western route was...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at Oscars, Hopkins wins over Chadwick Boseman

HOLLYWOOD: "Nomadland," the story of van dwellers in America, won the best picture Oscar and two other Academy Awards on a triumphant night for...

Epaper – April 26 LHR 2021

Epaper – April 26 KHI 2021

Epaper – April 26 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.