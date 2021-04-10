CITY

Health department acknowledges Kashif Siddiqui’s efforts for awareness on pandemic

Overall media campaigns designed by Kashif were helpful in preventing and controlling the spread of the virus

By press release

KARACHI: The Karachi East District Health Office has expressed its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Kashif Shamim Siddiqui for his outstanding performance pertaining to awareness and mobilization of the communities in the district on coronavirus pandemic.

Kashif Siddiqui has been awarded a ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ by Dr Ashfaque  Ahmed, District Health Officer (DHO), Karachi East. The entire interventions of the project have also been highly applauded.

Kashif Siddiqui was recently associated with UNICEF-funded project on Covid & Flood Rain Emergency. Shifa Foundation, a non-governmental organization, implemented the project in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sujawal, Dadu and Sukkur.

The overall media campaigns designed by Kashif Siddiqui were helpful in preventing and controlling the spread of the virus. His strategies based on communication, coordination and collaboration played a vital role in the success of the project.

Kashif Siddiqui, while sharing his views on his achievement, said “I am well aware that how people are suffering in the situation created since the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan. The pandemic must be treated as life-threatening and extraordinary precautions should be taken to control its further spread.”

“Although the project has ended but, in my personal capacity, I will continue my efforts in the larger interest of the communities because the third wave has intensified across the country.”

