Pakistan players tested negative for Covid-19, depart for SA tomorrow

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that all the 35 members of the national squad named for the Africa tour have tested negative for coronavirus and they will depart for South Africa on Friday (tomorrow).

“All the 35 members of the Africa-bound side, including 22 players and 13 officials, have tested negative and as such, the side will depart for Johannesburg, South Africa on a chartered flight on Friday morning,” the cricketing board said in a statement.

Earlier, one member of the squad had tested positive for coronavirus days before the team was supposed to enter the bio-secure bubble for the tour. In a statement, the PCB had said, “A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national cricket team on March 16. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20Is in South Africa, starting from April 2. After the end of the South Africa tour, the team will then go to Zimbabwe, where they will play three T20Is and two Tests.

Squads:

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir.

Test: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tabish Khan and Zahid Mahmood.