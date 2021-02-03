NATIONAL

Punjab livestock policy devised, to be presented before cabinet for approval: Buzdar

CM says livestock sector's development will strengthen the whole economy

By INP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in order to ensure growth and progress of livestock and dairy development sector on modern lines, the first-ever livestock policy of the province has been devised and it will be presented before the provincial cabinet for approval.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with livestock and dairy development department here on Tuesday.

Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Special Assistant to Punjab CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and some others were present during the meeting.

Livestock secretary briefed the meeting about the departmental performance and future goals.

Buzdar directed the livestock department to collect authentic livestock data for perfect planning, revive departmental helpline 9211, adopt a strategy for non-functional institutions, utilise resources for modern training while curtailing unnecessary expenditures and arrange modern training for small-scale livestock breeders to apprise them about the latest livestock techniques.

“Modern training is important for increasing the production of milk and wheat. Animal species should be encouraged to achieve this target,” he said.

“Livestock sector’s development will strengthen the whole economy.”

He disclosed that a Punjab Veterinary Healthcare Commission will be established to monitor veterinary clinics, besides a model dairy farm in DG Khan.

The chief minister also gave approval to upgrade veterinary hospitals in Okara, Mianwali, Attock, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan, and provide house jobs to the DVMs.

