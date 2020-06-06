Court summons US blogger, FIA on PPP’s complaint

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad judge, who is also a justice of peace, has summoned US blogger Cynthia Ritchie, the Federal Investigation Agency and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on June 9 in relation to a complaint filed by a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Raja Shakeel Ahmed, who heads PPP in Islamabad, had filed a complaint at Secretariat Police station but no action was taken, the court was told. Similarly, party office bearers from the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan also registered complaints with FIA and PTA.

Senator Sehar Kamran of PPP had also complained to DG and DG FIA and asked a few questions like what kind of visa was issued to Cynthia and on whose agenda she is staying in Pakistan.

According to the CrPC, the Justice of Peace is a district and sessions judge or an additional district and sessions judge nominated by the former assigned the additional task of keeping peace in the area.

The judge “on receipt of information of the occurrence of any incident involving a breach of the peace or of the commission of any offence within such local area” will make inquiries into the matter.

His powers extend to handling complaints, issuance of recommendations to the duty police officers regarding registration of criminal cases, and transfer of investigation from one officer to another.