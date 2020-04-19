Pakistan repairs collapsed Kartarpur domes in record time

LAHORE: Domes of the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on Sunday were restored to their original condition after having collapsed earlier on Saturday due to a powerful thunderstorm.

According to the details, the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) reached the site within minutes once the storm was over and repaired the domes within a few hours against a deadline of 48 hours.

Earlier, Minister of Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that Religious Affairs Minister Noor Ul Haq Qadri had been notified about the incident and would handle it.

No loss of life or injury was reported as the corridor has been closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as a temporary precautionary measure aimed at checking the spread of the deadly disease.

The collapse also raised questions on the quality of work at the holy site. A journalist tweeted, asking will the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) questioned that government that had spent Rs17 billion on the project which couldn’t weather a storm.

Two domes of recently renovated #KartapurSahib fell off because of strong winds. Will the NAB ask govt how it spent more than 17 billion Rupees? pic.twitter.com/qW677K8PkV — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) April 19, 2020

It may be noted here that the Indian media had exaggerated the incident, questioning the use of material used in the construction of the religious site, alleging that the domes which appear to be hollow from the inside were made of fibre and not cement and iron.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media had reminded India about demolition of Babri Masjid after which both sides got into a tit for tat online media war.