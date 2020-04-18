Govt allows congregational prayers but conditions apply

–Agreement with clerics makes social distancing inside mosque premises mandatory, worshippers to bring their own prayer mats

–Govt bars organising collective Sehri and Iftari, asks worshippers to arrange Aitekaf at homes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday granted conditional permission to hold congregational prayers – including Friday prayers and Taraweeh – during Ramzan after a consensus was reached between the government and clerics.

Addressing the media after a meeting with top clerics, President Arif Alvi announced that a 20-point plan has been devised with regard to prayer congregations and the opening of mosques.

President Alvi said: “Ramzan is a month of worship and Muslims love this month a lot. It was necessary that the government’s recommendations and ulema’s recommendations be collected before any decision was taken.”

According to the agreement, the mosques are required to remove carpets and ask visitors to bring their own prayer mats.

While social distancing has been made mandatory, the mosques which have compounds have been directed to hold prayers outside instead of the hall rooms. In addition to it, the worshippers have been instructed to wear masks at mosques.

Per the agreement, the entry of the elderly and the sick has also been banned.

Mosque administrators have been told to restrict discussions in the premises. While the agreement allows the mosques to hold Taraweeh prayers, it has called on the clerics to encourage citizens to offer Taraweeh at their homes.

It was also agreed that mosque floors and prayer mats will be regularly disinfected with chlorine mixture.

With regard to Sehri, Iftari and Aitekaf, the agreement encourages people to perform these rituals at home.

The government and the clerics agreed that the former can review and change any part of its policy on mosques during Ramzan if it feels these measures are not being followed or the rise in cases is exponential.

‘TIME FOR UNITY’:

During his address, President Alvi noted that now is the time for the government and the clerics to show unity as the people wanted to see their political and religious leaders on the same page in such a crucial time.

“We have sought proposals from the provincial governments to incorporate their point of view while deciding in this regard,” the president said, adding that Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Shah is in touch with the provincial governments in this regard.

“We will ask for forgiveness and salvation during this holy month,” the president said, adding that he was hopeful that all preventive measures will be taken to curb the spread of coronavirus during Ramzan.

“The virus prevention strategy for Ramzan will be devised after developing a consensus with religious leaders,” he said.

“The success of the agreement depends not only on the government or the religious leaders but on every single individual,” he added.

On April 14, religious leaders had demanded the federal government lift restrictions on congregational prayers at mosques in the country, saying prayers are essential for Muslims and should be allowed as long as safety measures are observed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also earlier assured the clergy regarding meeting religious scholars to discuss the restrictions on congregational prayers, imposed last month. A maximum of five people were allowed to gather for prayers at a time.