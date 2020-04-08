Wells lauds Pakistani Americans for assistance amid coronavirus

WASHINGTON: US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Wednesday appreciated Pakistani Americans for serving communities in the United States and back home during the pandemic.

The diplomat took to social media to laud Pakistan-born Americans for providing food and assistance in the US, as well as supporting healthcare professionals in their native country.

Great to see #PakistaniAmericans eagerly serving communities in the US and #Pakistan during the #COVID19 crisis by providing food assistance in the US, supporting healthcare professionals in Pakistan, and raising awareness online. AGW https://t.co/F2zRL2XGRm — State_SCA (@State_SCA) April 7, 2020

Last month, the US announced that it will give a $1 million grant to Pakistan under the USAID programme to help improve monitoring and rapid response against the coronavirus.

“The US-Pakistan government partnership is helping fight Covid-19. The US government is responding to Covid-19 in Pakistan with [an] initial $1 million funding to bolster monitoring and rapid response,” Wells had said at the time.

She maintained that Pakistan and the United States are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges.