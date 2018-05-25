General (r) Durrani likely to be summoned to GHQ for violating code of conduct: reports

LAHORE: Pakistan Army on Friday expressed its reservations on former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief General (r) Asad Durrani’s book titled “The Spy Chronicles”, which he co-authored with the former head of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat, media reports said.

It is being said that Asad Durrani would soon be summoned to the General Head Quarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to explain his position under the light of the Military’s Code of Conduct since the book states many facts that do not reflect the reality and might be considered as a violation of the code of conduct.