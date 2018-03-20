Third Bengal tiger dies at Lahore Zoo in a week

LAHORE: The city zoo has lost yet another Bengal tiger to a blood parasitic disease, the third in a week’s span.

According to zoo officials, nine-year-old Raval was under medical treatment since March 10.

“Raval was brought to the zoo when he was three years old,” a zoo official said, adding that parasitic diseases in animals are “incurable”.

Raval’s body has been sent to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) for post-mortem.

Earlier, two Bengal tigresses died due to the same disease. A 12-year-old tigress died on March 17, while an eight-year-old tigress died on March 13.

Furthermore, in November 2017, a cheetah died due to diarrhea after spending just 30 days at the zoo.

The continuous deaths of animals in Lahore Zoo has raised multiple questions regarding the management of the zoo.

According to a report, there are less than 2,000 Bengal tigers in the world. The Lahore Zoo is currently home to 15 Bengal tigers.

Similarly, frequent deaths of animals have also been reported at Peshawar zoo, which was inaugurated last month.

As many as three animals have died at the zoo, including a 10-year-old snow leopard , 10-year-old monkey and four-year-old fallow deer.