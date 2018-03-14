SC adjourns hearing of illegal constructions in Murree case for two weeks

–Orders removal of encroachments installed in front of Serena, Marriott hotels

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of the case regarding illegal constructions of housing societies in Murree hills for two weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the suo motu notice case.

The chief justice remarked that by-laws were being prepared for constructions in Murree. The buildings violating these laws would be demolished under the supervision of apex court, he added.

The chief justice remarked that the court wanted to appoint a commission regarding illegal constructions in Murree and asked senior advocates Babar Awan and counsel for Murree Building Moulvi Anwarul Haq to suggest a name to head the commission.

In response, Babar suggested Anwarul Haq’s name, upon which Anwar said he could not head the commission as he himself owned a building in Murree. He suggested the court to appoint someone itself.

The chief justice remarked that the court would not allow any illegal constructions in Murree or to destroy the landscape of the hills.

SC ORDERS REMOVAL OF ENCROACHMENTS INSTALLED IN FRONT OF SERENA, MARRIOTT HOTELS:

Earlier the SC directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to remove all barricades and other encroachments from the roads in front of Serena and the Marriott hotels.

The chief justice directed the CDA to remove all encroachments installed on roads and sought a report in this regard on Thursday.