Grand operation against illegal housing schemes to be launched soon: Rawalpindi commissioner

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Division Commissioner and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has said that a grand operation against illegal housing schemes would be launched soon.

The Rawalpindi commissioner further said the officers concerned have been directed to plan the operation so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against the rules violators.

He advised the public not to invest in illegal housing schemes and select commercial or residential plots only in legal ones which have the proper approval of layout plan and NOC (No-objection Certificate) from the concerned authorities.

According to an RDA officer, 43 housing schemes under its jurisdiction and have obtained NOC from RDA, whereas 31 housing schemes are operating illegally without having any NOC.

He said that the general public is informed in their best interest to refrain from investing in illegal housing schemes in order to avoid possible losses/frauds and invest in legal housing schemes which have a proper approval.

The officer said that 31 housing schemes have been marked illegal by RDA and cautioned the general public to stay away from investing in the given housing schemes in order to avoid possible losses.

To a question, he informed that RDA has also apprised the public through newspaper advertisements the status of the housing schemes under its jurisdiction. The citizens can also check online details of all the housing schemes on RDA’s website, he added.