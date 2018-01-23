Zainab’s murderer arrested, police claim

KASUR: In an important development in the Zainab rape and murder case, the police, on Tuesday, claimed to have apprehended the murderer of seven-year-old Zainab after DNA sample of one of the arrested suspects in the police custody matched with the samples found on seven-year-old Zainab’s body.

According to details, DNA samples of one Imran Khan, who is currently under police custody, were sent to Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore along with 1,050 other samples that were taken over the course of the investigations. Report from PFSA confirmed that Imran’s DNA sample matched with the traces that were collected from Zainab’s body.

Furthermore, according to police, the suspect Imran has also confessed to carrying out the heinous crime.

Sources privy to Pakistan Today state that the accused Imran Khan was a mason by profession and was a resident of Kot Road, Kasur and lived near Zainab’s neighbourhood.

It was revealed that Imran was initially booked on suspicion of involvement in the rape and murder of Zainab but was later released after his DNA samples were collected by the police. It was only after PFSA confirmed the matching of the DNA samples that he was rearrested on January 20 from Pakpattan.

The suspect’s appearance also matches the appearance of the individual seen with Zainab in CCTV footage recovered by police, according to police sources.

Additionally, according to reports, Imran had shaved his beard after the incident which helped him evade arrest till now as the CCTV footage showed a man sporting a beard.

According to Superintendent (SP) Malik Karamat, the arrested suspect Imran was very close to Zainab’s family and was even part of the protests that erupted over her killing.

Earlier, 23-year-old suspect Umar Farooq, one of the prime suspects in the case was cleared after PFSA confirmed that his DNA samples did not match the ones found on Zainab.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Punjab government to investigate the case had dispatched the samples of the suspect to the PFSA for DNA analysis a week ago.

ZAINAB’S RAPE AND MURDER

Seven-year-old Zainab Fatima Ameen went missing on January 4 and was later found dead in a rubbish dump after several days of her disappearance. Prior to her kidnapping, Zainab had gone to her tuition centre but did not return. Her parents had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, and the girl was living with her aunts.

According to the postmortem examination, Zainab was raped and sodomised before being strangled to death. There were visible marks of torture on the face, congestion in her muscles, and her tongue was badly bruised and injured as it was pressed between her teeth.

The minor’s hymen was ruptured, and there was also evidence to suggest the child had been sodomised.There was mud, faecal matter and blood found on her corpse and samples of semen, vaginal fluid and blood were collected from her body, which were later matched against DNA samples of arrested suspects.