Those who are angry with my tweets, enjoy them most: RGV

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said that he thinks those who slam him for his controversial tweets, perhaps enjoy them the most.

Varma, known for movies like Satya, Company and the Sarkar series, has faced the ire of feminists, activists and political parties for his controversial International Women’s Day comments on actor Sunny Leone, a former adult entertainer.

His tweet, “I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives” triggered a storm of protests on Twitter. The director, who later apologised to those “who genuinely got offended and not to those who ranted for publicity,” has opened up about the incident.

“I think those who show they are angry and offended by my tweets enjoy them the most,” Varma responded when asked how his tweets seem to be offending a lot more people than they should. “I remember once after I was threatened and warned for my tweets, a cop called me. I thought he was going to arrest me. Instead, he said he was falling off his chair with laughter.”

Varma also spoke of his upcoming film Sarkar 3, which stars legendary Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. “I think Sarkar 3 shaped up much more intense than the earlier two films, mainly because it has a larger scale and the negative characters are much stronger,” he said. “You can expect to see a lot of anger in Amitabh Bachchan and that obviously comes due to some highly dramatic situations.”

Asked what it was like working with Bachchan again, Varma said, “I suddenly see an additional spurt of intensity in him. That’s not to say he wasn’t intense before, but there’s a never before seen the condensation of energy just waiting to be unleashed.”

Varma also revealed that just as there was no connection between Sarkar and Sarkar Raj, Sarkar 3 works as an independent story too. “It also deals with very complex relationship aspects which were previously untouched upon,” he added.