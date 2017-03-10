Women’s Day designed to distract attention from Panama Papers: Haroon-ur-Rasheed

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led Federal and Punjab governments organised the International Women’s Day to distract attention from the Panama Papers investigation and the ongoing case in the Supreme Court, alleges senior columnist and analyst Haroon-ur-Rasheed.

Rasheed, who has given conclusive evidence of Valentine’s Day being a PML-N ploy to distract the masses away from the massive corruption scandals, maintains that the ruling party is desperate for respite.

“I don’t think anyone would buy that the Pakistan Super League – another distraction – and the International Women’s fell three days apart just as coincidence,” he maintained.

The veteran columnist said that organising such days shows how desperate the PML-N is and how Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is ‘drawing closer and closer’ to both success in the Panama Leaks case and the Premiership.

“I’ve been told that they celebrated Women’s Day in other parts of the world as well,” Rasheed said. “This shows how the corrupt all over the world are in it together. They are organising these immoral activities to hide their own immoral activities.”

The senior analyst doesn’t expect the trend to stop.

“First Valentine’s Day, PSL, then Women’s day… I won’t be surprised if a Pakistan Day springs up later this month to hide the corruption and crimes of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz”