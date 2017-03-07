Founder of Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies meets with CM Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the founder of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Dr Farhan Nizami on Tuesday in which they agreed to increase the cooperation between the Punjab government and the centre for enhancing Islamic education.

Dr Farhan Nizami has also extended his invitation to the chief minister to visit the centre in Oxford, UK.

Provincial Minister Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani, the higher education secretary, the punjab higher education commission chairman and other officials also attended the event.