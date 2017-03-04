Prominent lawyer gunned down in Shabqadar

SHABQADAR, PESHAWAR: Prominent lawyer and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) nationalist leader, Muhammad Jan Gigyani died in a target killing incident today in Shabqadar, a small town in Charsadda tehsil of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

According to Police, unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at Gigyani’s vehicle while he was on his way to a local court located in Haji Zai Shabqadar along with his nephew.

Bar Association has closed operations in courts as a protest against the incident.

The deceased QWP leader was held in great respect by the locals since he raised his voice on important issues of the town.

Gigyani’s started his political career when he joined the Pukhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP). He later joined ANP and remained a member of its provincial council for some time. In 2013, Gigyani joined QWP. He was also a senior member of the Charsadda Bar Association had served as the Shabqadar Bar Association president.

On March 7th, 2016, Gigyani along with some other lawyers also survived a blast at a Shabqadar court that killed at least 19 people.