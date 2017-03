Quetta: A man died and 15 others sustained injuries in a collision between a vehicle and passenger waggon on National Highway near Muslim Bagh, an area of Killa Saifullah district.

Levies sources said that a passenger waggon was on its way when it was hit by a vehicle, coming from opposite direction, due to over speeding.

The dead body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Levies force has registered a case.