CADD to build four state-of-the-art hospitals in Islamabad

The Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) would construct three new state-of-the-art hospitals in the federal capital.

The hospital would be constructed under the Prime Minister Health Programme, under which, the government planned to set up 46 hospitals across-the-country, which would be fully funded by the federal government, equipped with latest equipments.

Talking to a selected group of journalists here on Friday, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the government was very much concerned about the health problems being faces by the people; hence it was decided to construct four new hospitals with modern equipments.

Out of the four hospitals, three hospitals would be of 500 beds while one would be of 300 beds. He said that a 500-bed hospital would be constructed in Model Town, Humak at Islamabad highways junction for which 160 kanal of land has already been acquired.

The minister said that the second 500-bed hospital would be built at around 170/180 kanal of land at Kuri Road.

He said that the CADD Ministry would construct another 500-bed hospital; however it was yet to decide whether it should be constructed in I-12 or H-11.

Besides, Dr Tariq said that fourth hospital of 300 beds would be set up by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) at Lethrar Road, Tramri Chowk.

He said that work on the boundary wall of the said hospital has already been started.

Talking about the problems faced by students, he said that a grant of Rs 1.2 billion has been approved to address the issue. He said that in the first phase 70 buses have been provided for the purpose but now 30 more coasters would be purchased to ease the woes of the students.