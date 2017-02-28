PSL: Preparations underway in Gaddafi stadium for final

LAHORE: Preparations are underway for getting Gaddafi stadium ready for the final of Pakistan Super League due to be held on the fifth of March.

Barbed wires have been fixed on the boundaries of the stadium, while CCTV cameras have also been installed for better security. Roads around the stadium are also being carpeted. To guarantee security, all the three entrances of Nishtar Park Sports Complex will be closed starting Tuesday and all the restaurants surrounding the stadium will be closed.

Moreover, the stadium is being checked from time to time by security personnel.