Sunni Tehreek chief arrested, sent back to Karachi

Sunni Tehreek Chief Sarwat Ijaz Qadri was arrested by the police on Monday and sent back to Karachi.

The Punjab government has banned his entry into the province. He was arrested after he arrived at Data Darbar, Lahore, violating the ban.

The Sunni Tehreek is known for its strong support of Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws, and for its hardline support of the death penalty for those accused of committing blasphemy. The group was also vocal in its support of Mumtaz Qadri, the bodyguard who murdered Punjab’s governor Salman Taseer after Taseer called for reform of the blasphemy laws.

According to the police, he was shifted to the Lahore airport with foolproof security arrangements.