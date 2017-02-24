Enemy using Afghan soil to attack Pakistan: FO

Zakaria says Pakistan, not India, a victim of terrorism

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said on Thursday that India’s attempts to play victim, would have credibility, if Indian allegations were not motivated by the desire to malign Pakistan and India’s own record was clean.

In the weekly media briefing here, he said that Pakistan was a victim of terrorism and has suffered hugely, both in terms of human and economic losses. The Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan was well known, he said, adding that confessions of Kulbhushan Yadav and Swami Aseemanand were a manifestation of that fact.

“Pakistan is fighting terrorism like no other country has done. India needs introspection. India must realise that peace in the region is in India’s own interest as well,” he said. Responding to query, he said that the enemy has again struck and inflicted fatalities on innocent people in Charsadda, Lahore and some other parts. “We condemn the terrorist attacks and pray for the victims and the bereaved families,” he said.

He said that the government was taking concrete steps to deal with the terrorists. The enemy was taking advantage of the turmoil in Afghanistan and using its soil to launch terrorist attacks on Pakistan’s soil, he reiterated. The prime minister has issued instructions to deal with the terrorists with absolute resolve, which the valiant armed forces and other law enforcement agencies were pursuing, he said.

He said that defenceless Kashmiri people in the disputed state continue to suffer from atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces. “Entire Pakistani nation supports Kashmiris’ indigenous movement for right to self-determination and the government will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to them till the resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions,” he said.

When asked about the involvement of foreign hand in recent terrorist attacks on Pakistan, the spokesperson said the authorities concerned were investigating into the latest attacks. “We do not want to give kneejerk reaction. We do not believe in rhetoric, though Indian involvement in terrorism and terror financing in Pakistan to destabilise the country is a well-proven fact,” he said.

Answering a question on Pak-Afghan recent engagements, he said that terrorism was a common enemy, affecting both the countries. During Afghan ambassador’s call on the adviser, he assured of Afghanistan’s full cooperation, he said. The meeting was held in a very positive environment. Both the sides agreed that meaningful engagement was imperative for addressing the challenge of cross-border terrorism, he added.

Both recognised need for a constructive government-to-government interaction as an imperative, he added. He said that the effective border management was important to ensure preventing cross-border movement of terrorists. “We hope for strengthening of bilateral cooperation in all areas including political, security, economic and humanitarian fields,” he said.

About the question on Afghan national unity government’s demand from Pakistan to implement the Peace Quartet Commitments on eliminating terrorism, he said that Pakistan has remained committed to Afghan peace and stability. “We believe QCG is an important mechanism, which has done significant ground work for preparation of roadmap for Afghan peace process,” he said. Pakistan has therefore, continued to emphasise the need of working together in the QCG for the objective of lasting peace in Afghanistan, he added.

“Finally it seems that Afghanistan is also enunciating its willingness to move forward in our engagement in the QCG and address the important issues of peace and security through this process. We believe that such an approach would augur well for peace and security in Afghanistan and the region.” About the Afghan refugees, he said Pakistan has continued to host millions of Afghan refugees at its soil in dignity and honour for the past four decades.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has already extended the stay of Afghan refugees till December 31, 2017, he added. To a question on visa facilities, he said a package for visa facilitation for Afghan businessmen, students and patients has also been approved. However, the decision regarding the re-opening of the Pak-Afghan border will be taken in due course, he informed.

About the recent meeting of Indian foreign affairs secretary and Chinese authorities in China, Zakaria, avoiding comments on the bilateral relations of the two countries, said that China has already issued its statement in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and other issues.