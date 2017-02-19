Afghan nationals among 240 suspects held, arms recovered across Punjab

LAHORE: At least 240 suspects including Afghan nationals and proclaimed offenders (POs) were arrested and arms recovered during combing operations in various cities of Punjab on Sunday.

The police during separate actions against outlaws across Hafizabad apprehended 89 including 16 Afghan nationals and 15 POs, recovered arms and drugs from their possession.

Nine suspected Afghan nationals along with 46 suspects were apprehended during search operations in Ferozwala, Safdarabad, Saddar, Muridke and A-Division police station jurisdictions in Sheikhupura.

The Sialkot police during search operation in Afghan Basti in Motra area arrested nine Afghan nationals.

Afghan nationals and POs among 60 suspects were detained during search operations in Jalalpur Bhattian, Pindi Bhattian, Alipur, Chunnian, Kala Bagh, Rahimyar Khan and other districts.

The detainees were being interrogated after registering cases against them at concerned policies at respective districts.