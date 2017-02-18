about 1 hour ago BY Agencies

A five-day defence exhibition titled IDEX-2017 will begin in Abu Dhabi on Sunday(tomorrow).

Pakistani delegation would be led by Defense Production Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

On this occasion, he plans to meet the defence production ministers of Egypt, Belarus‚ Ukraine‚ South Africa and representatives of different countries.

Pakistan has set a pavilion at the exhibition where various defence products produced in the country would be exhibited.

The minister has also planned to visit the Chinese, Turkish‚ US and UK pavilions.

IDEX-2017 will provide a great opportunity for showcasing Pakistani defence products in the world.

Rana Tanveer Hussain is attending the Abu Dhabi exhibition on the invitation of the UAE defence minister.