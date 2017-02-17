Two died in attack on police mobile

At least two persons, including a policeman, were killed and four others were injured when unknown militants attacked an official van in Dera Ismael Khan on Thursday night.

According to a police official, the police mobile was on routine patrolling in Sabzi Mandi when some unknown persons started firing at the personnel on board. As a result, two persons, a policeman and security guard of a private firm, were killed and four other policemen were injured. The injured were admitted to the divisional headquarter hospital.

Police officials said that unknown militants were on a motorbike and after firing they managed to escape. So far, no one has claimed the responsibility of the terror attack.

One day ago, a policeman in Nowshehra was also shot dead by some unknown militants.