‘Terrorist attack’ in Khyber Agency injures 2 FC personnel

RAWALPINDI: Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured on Friday when suspected militants attacked a post along the Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Agency.

“Terrorists attacked Pakistani border post in Khyber Agency from Afghanistan side this morning,” Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The ISPR statement further stated that the attack was effectively responded and a terrorist was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

Minutes after the army chief vowed to respond to the recent wave of terror in the country, security forces closed the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan for all sorts of communication indefinitely.

“The Pakistan-Afghanistan border closed with immediate effect till further orders due to security reasons,” ISPR DG Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted shortly after Gen Qamar’s statement.