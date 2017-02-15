Aizaz Ch appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to US

Incumbent foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has been appointed as ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, a Foreign Office statement said on Wednesday. He will take charge of the new assignment in Washington next month.

Aizaz Chaudhry has over 36 years of bilateral and multilateral experience in the field of diplomacy. His assignments include spokesperson of the foreign ministry, additional foreign secretary for UN and Disarmament Affairs, and director general for relations with South Asian countries, among others.

Born on 27 February 1958, Chaudhry, who’s replacing Jalil Abbas Jilani, holds Masters degree in International Relations from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Medford, Massachusetts, and a BS from the Punjab University, Lahore.