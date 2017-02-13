Blast in Lahore; 16 dead, more casualties feared

At least 16 people have been killed and 40 more wounded in a bombing outside the Punjab Assembly in Lahore, police officials and rescuers said.

The dead included DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (r) Ahmad Mobin, SSP Operations Zahid Gondal and AAJ TV cameraman Abdur Rehman. More casualties are feared as according to doctors more than 20 injured are in critical condition.

The high intensity explosion occurred at 6:03 pm on Lahore’s Mall Road at the site of a protest, where negotiations were going on between protesting pharmacists and DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (r) Ahmad Mobin.

Police officials suspected it was a suicide bombing, adding that the bomber came on a motorbike and detonated his suicide vest while the protesting pharmacists were dancing after their successful negotiations with DIG Traffic Ahmad Mobin.

Other media reports suggested that explosives concealed inside a vehicle had gone off.

Immediately after the blast, rescuers reached the spot of the incident, where a significant number of law enforcers had already been present due to the protest. The injured were ferried to Ganga Ram and Mayo hospitals, while an emergency was declared in all hospitals across Lahore.

Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers were also called in.

The area was cordoned off by security forces with tents, while the inner cordon was taken over by army personnel. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Lahore by the Punjab government.

This is a developing story……