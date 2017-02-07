Punjab govt says ‘NO’ to Basant festival

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday refused to give approval for Basant festival.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made it crystal clear that the Punjab government will not allow such festivals which endangers lives of the people.

Articulating similar words, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that they can’t allow throat-cutting kite flying festival.

The Punjab government brought Basant to a drastic end in 2007 following deaths due to chemical twine.

Motorcyclists, especially, were more susceptible to injuries or even deaths while speeding through narrow lanes of the Walled City with almost invisible stray kite twines that would appear out of nowhere.

Likewise, emergence of immoral activities like loud music, fights often leading to bloodshed and alcoholic drinking increased controversy of centuries-old kite-flying festival.