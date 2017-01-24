Pakistan successfully test fires long range missile Ababeel

Pakistan on Tuesday (Today) conducted a successful test flight of the Ababeel surface-to-surface missile (SSM), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army’s public relations wing.

The missile is capable of hitting the target up to the range of 2200 kilometres.

Pak successfully conducted first flight test of SSM #ABABEEL, Rg 2200 Km. #COAS congrats team and Pak Armed Forces for landmk achievement. pic.twitter.com/iXBGgJf9JN — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 24, 2017

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has congratulated the team and Pakistan Armed forces for the landmark achievement.

Ababeel has a maximum range of 2,200 kilometres and is capable of delivering multiple warheads using Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, an ISPR press release said.

The Ababeel test came on the heels of a successful test of submarine-launched cruise missile Babur-III earlier this month.

“The successful attainment of a second strike capability by Pakistan represents a major scientific milestone; it is manifestation of the strategy of measured response to nuclear strategies and postures being adopted in Pakistan’s neighborhood,” the military had said after the Babur-III test.

The missile, launched from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean from an underwater, mobile platform, had hit its target with precise accuracy, the Army had said.

Babur-III is a sea-based variant of ground-launched cruise missile Babur-II, which was successfully tested in December last year.