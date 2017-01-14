Govt to establish system for speedy trial of terrorists: Nisar

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that there is no room for the proscribed terrorist outfits in the country.

Talking to the media at Kalar Syedan on Saturday, he said either the elements of these outfits were eliminated in the operation or their cases were before the courts.

Responding to a question about the extension of military courts, the Interior minister said the government and the opposition parties have held a meeting on the matter. He said the aim was to establish such a system, which ensured speedy trial of the terrorists.

He regretted the criticism made on his statement regarding the sectarian outfits. He said his statement in the Senate was on the record and maintained that there was a difference between the organizations proscribed on sectarian lines and the terrorist outfits.

The minister also lashed out his critics saying it was unfair to link everything to Maulana Ahmad Ludhianvi, chief of the proscribed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ). He was pointing to criticism from the PPP for allegedly maintaining friendly ties with the ASWJ chief.

“Which PPP leader did not meet leaders of proscribed organisations in their time?” he asked

He said there was a need to enact separate laws to deal with outfits proscribed on sectarian lines.

To a question about the missing persons, the Interior minister said that our effort was to recover the missing persons at the earliest. Matters in this regard were moving forward but he cautioned that controversy should not be created over the issue.

Chaudhry Nisar said due to the steps of the present government, four hundred and fifty thousand fake identity cards were blocked. He, however, said those found according to the law would be unblocked soon.

He said about thirty two thousand and four hundred passport of aliens were also blocked during the period. He said this campaign against aliens and fake identity card holders would be taken to logical conclusion.

When asked about the committee constituted to investigate the planted story, the Interior minister said the committee headed by a retired judge has almost finalised its report. The committee was expected to furnish its report to the government in the next few days.