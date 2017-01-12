Chief of naval staff meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, while on an official visit to Qatar, called on Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Lt Gen Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim and Commander Qatar Emiri Navy Maj Gen Mohammed Nasser Al Mohannadi.

During the naval chief’s meeting with Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces, matters of defence ties and mutual collaboration were discussed. The admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism, including participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations, as well as command of multinational Task Forces 150 and 151. Gen Ghanim Bin Shaheen lauded Pakistan’s efforts in promoting peace and security in the maritime domain for freedom of seas and free flow of the trade.

Upon his arrival at Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Headquarters, the admiral was received by Commander Qatar Emiri Navy, Maj Gen Mohammed Nasser Al Mohannadi. A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented to the naval chief on the occasion. During the meeting, admiral Zakaullah dilated upon matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration.

Commander Qatar Emiri Navy also acknowledged the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and Qatari Emiri Navy. Qatari Emiri Navy chief, while lauding the professional acumen and commitment of Pakistan Navy personnel, also looked forward to further enhancing the interaction between both the navies.

Later in the day, the naval chief met with DG Coast Guard Brig Ali Al Bedeed and visited Qatar Emiri Navy Ship Barzan. The admiral was received by Fleet Commander Qatar Emiri Navy and he was briefed onboard by the commanding officer of the ship. During his visit onboard, the naval chief interacted with ship’s crew and appreciated their operational competence.

It is expected that the visit of the naval chief will enhance and expand collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular.