Pakistan needs to focus on developing nuclear submarines: Senator Sehar

Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) President Senator Sehar Kamran congratulated the entire nation, admired the work of earnest scientists and devoted officials of Strategic Plans Division (SPD) on successfully conducting the test of Babur-3 Submarine Launch Cruise Missile (SLCM). She said that by achieving the sea based deterrence capability, now Pakistan was in club of few countries which have nuclear triad to secure their interests in the region. She stated that Pakistan already has ground as well as air launched cruise and ballistic missile system and with the addition of Babur-3 SLCM, the country not only increased the deterrence credibility but also has reduced the chances of any conventional adventure i.e. limited war in the form of Cold Start Doctrine or so called surgical strikes against Pakistan.

While discussing the significance of the SLCM, Senator Kamran said that now Babur-3 has restrained India from initiating the first strike on Pakistan. She said this was because of the fact that the submarine launched cruise missile has the ability to launch a credible second strike capability. She said this successful test has augmented the nuclear deterrence and prevented the enemy from taking any irrational act of war.

Senator Sehar Kamran stressed that it was need of hour that Pakistan focused on manufacturing and developing nuclear submarines to make deterrence more effective, credible and reliable in order to counter India’s ambition to nuclearise the Indian Ocean by inducting nuclear submarines, aircraft carries and presence of other extra regional forces in the area. Pakistan should take all necessary measures to secure its vital interests in the region, she added.