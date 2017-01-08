Summary prepared seeking power of LG reps: Farooq Sattar

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chief Dr Farooq Sattar has said on Sunday that a summary has been prepared seeking power of local government’s representatives and authority over five departments.

Dr Sattar performed groundbreaking of re-construction of streets in Korangi’s UC-6 Saudabad. On the occasion, he addressed the media and said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah would not be able to reject the summary in the light of the law.

The summary seeks retrieval of authority over five departments, he said.

Dr Sattar said that people of the metropolis were to be won over for development in the city. Talking about the project, he said that around 400 streets would be re-constructed within 100 days. The campaign would conclude on March 15.

He expressed confidence in the people that they would help make the campaign a success. He appealed to the people not to dispose garbage out in corners and on streets.

Dr Sattar asserted that trackers would be installed in vehicles of department concerned to monitor the system to routinely dispose of garbage. However, he cleared that the campaign did not aim to clear entire Karachi within 100 days but dumps in at least 20 UCs would be cleared.

He vowed to ensure equitable distribution of water. He called for giving authority of water board to Mayor of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar.

However, he claimed that numerous offices of MQM out of at least 160 that were bulldozed after August 22 speech of founder of the political party were legally constructed.