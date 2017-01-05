Layyah police recover 5 bird cages stolen from Saudi prince camp

The police the other day recovered five bird cages in Layyah which were stolen from the camp of Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Prince Mansour bin Muhammad.

The prince is encamped in Chaubara desert near UC Nawakot Langarwala Mor for the hunting of houbara bustard.

Layyah District Police Officer (DPO) was informed about the missing cages after which Chaubara police Station House Officer (SHO) and local Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Qaiser Khan Magsi reached the scene.

After a search of eight hours, the cages were found from a house located in a nearby locality. However, no legal action was taken against the suspects.

The prince had temporarily returned to Saudi Arabia whereas some members of his delegation were present in the camps due to his return plans.

It has been learnt that when the prince’s team members contacted the police, they found them sleeping. Two teams of Elite force and 13 police officials have been deployed for the security of the Saudi delegation.

The Chaubara SHO admit that the cages were stolen but maintained that they were placed in sun at a distance from the camp for drying purpose but were taken by the children unintentionally while playing.

