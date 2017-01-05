Gai Power Wash launches Mahira Khan as brand ambassador in new TVC

Gai Power Wash has just launched Mahira Khan as brand ambassador in their new television commercial.

The brand’s new TVC has been successful in attracting the target audience and shows the development of commercials in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s ultimate sweetheart, Mahira Khan has been chosen as the brand ambassador.

Though the production values of the Pakistani ad-space have certainly improved, but the scripting and concept leaves much to be desired. Though some of the taglines and catchphrases of the older ads might have made us laugh at them, they got the job done. Mahira’s highfalutin in the ad below, for example, isn’t a patch on the effortless simplicity of “What a Gai!”

Take a look at how commercials in Pakistan have evolved over the years:

