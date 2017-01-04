Religious parties hold ‘Islam Bachao’ rallies in Lahore

Law enforcement agencies, along with Lahore’s traffic police, have placed containers and barriers on major streets and roads of the Gulberg area this morning. The purpose is to create an exclusive route for the planned protest by the Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat on the death anniversary of slain former Punjab Governor Salman Taseer.

Activists of the civil society gathered last year with banners, portraits and candles at Liberty roundabout to mark the death anniversary of Salman Taseer. A group of extremists attacked the members of the civil society injuring a number of them. Subsequently, an Anti Terror Court court gave five of the seven mentioned in the FIR a 16 years and 6 months jail term.

Sources say that the Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat this year plans to occupy the Liberty roundup and stop any such vigil to be held. As a result, the Jinnah flyover starting from Cavalry up to Centre Point has been blocked, Liberty has been blocked by containers from all entry points and containers have also been placed along the signal free Main Boulevard starting from Jail Road all the way up to Qalma Chowk.

The former Governor was shot dead by his bodyguard, Mumtaz Qadri, on January 4, 2011 after Taseer had openly defended a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, who was accused of blasphemy.

Mumtaz Qadri was executed at the Adiala Jail on February 29, 2016. The execution resulted in massive protests across the country. The spate of protests on the issue have continued.

In related news there was also chatter on social media that the protest is being held by the Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah. This rally is reportedly going to start from Data Darbar, will make its way to Punjab Assembly and Charring Cross to finally head towards Liberty to join the other group. The reason being given for this particular rally is the alleged blasphemous comments made by PTI leader Imran Khan for which he has already given an unconditional apology.

While there may be contradictory reports as to the reason for the massive protest the effects are quite visible with massive traffic jams along major arteries of Lahore’s road network. Talking to Pakistan Today a witness attempting to reach Qalma Chowk by car said “it looks as if there is a very serious security threat in the city. I have never seen Gulberg being locked down like this during peak rush hour”.