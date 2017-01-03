10-year-old housemaid’s father ‘forgives’ judge for torturing daughter

The father of a 10-year-old housemaid Tayyaba ‘forgave’ the Session’s Court Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan on Tuesday who allegedly physically tortured his daughter.

The father of the child told an Islamabad court he forgave the judge and his wife, and had “no objections” to the court granting bail to the suspects. He claimed that he had investigated the matter on his own and found the case to be a false one.

Last week, police recovered the injured girl from the judge’s house. The move came after allegations that the girl had been employed as a housemaid in violation of child labour laws and had been subjected to torture.

An FIR was also registered against the judge on December 29 for threats and wrongful confinement. However, media reports revealed that the parents have willingly decided to forgive the judge.

The FIR stated that the judge and his wife had subjected her to torture for the last two years. In the latest spate of violence, the domestic servant was beaten up for losing a broom.

Police sources said that in her initial statement, the child told them that she had accidentally fallen and injured herself. The police, however, took her to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical tests.

