Abida Parveen new song ‘Mulk e Khuda’ features Pakistan’s landscapes

Legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen has gifted the people of Pakistan with a soothing song about the country and its beauty.

Her new song ‘Mulk e Khuda’ features Pakistan’s stunning landscape as well as the contrasting urban life.

No words can describe the soulful voice of Abida as she begins to sing with musical instruments following her cadence. To sum up, she never fails to inspire her fans through her passionate song.

Abida latest release Mulk-e-Khuda takes the listeners to the vast horizons of Pakistan’s landscape – from Sehwan Sharif in Sindh to astonishing lakes and monuments in the northern areas. It sounds like a thanksgiving to divine for gifting us a beautiful region.

The song has been labelled as Parveen’s gift to the nation at the beginning of 2017.

The video has been directed by Athar and Bilal and shot by Ammar Ashraf. It has been produced by Amanat Ali and the lyrics have been penned in Persian and Urdu.

The 5-minute video aims to show the beauty of Pakistan. The video has been released on music website taazi.com